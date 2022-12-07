Aldi's Holiday-Themed Ice Cream Pops Are Here For Winter
Aldi prides itself on offering its own brand of foods in its stores, which span 36 states (via Aldi). The grocery store sells meats, cheeses, fresh fruits, vegetables, and more under its private label branding, and the site even claims that over 90% of its products are Aldi-exclusive, and come at affordable prices.
According to the Aldi website, the store keeps things fresh by offering a rotating selection of products. Each week, stores stock new, limited-time products, many of which can only be found in Aldi stores. Shoppers can keep up with what's hitting shelves on the site's Aldi Finds page, or stop into your local store to check out the selections.
While some customers might have their favorite go-to Aldi products, checking out new items might just help you find more favorite foods. To gear up for the holiday season, the grocery chain is now selling some adorable seasonal ice cream pops that might not want to pass up.
These ice cream pops are fun for all ages
This winter, Aldi is releasing three different ice cream pops to celebrate the season, as announced over on its Instagram. The Christmas Tree Ice Cream Pops start off with a vanilla ice cream base, shaped like a Christmas tree and red-dyed white chocolate dots are placed on each tree, making it appear decorated with edible ornaments.
The Reindeer Ice Cream Pops variety relies more on flavored ice creams to create its reindeer-shaped appearance. The antlers are made from a lighter, caramel-flavored ice cream, while the head is chocolate. The reindeer's face is finished off with a strawberry-flavored nose, and two chocolate drops for eyes.
The Snowman Ice Cream Pops use ice cream to create their look and are perfect for those that don't like chocolate. The shape of the snowman is created out of vanilla ice cream, and the details — a hat, scarf, eyes, nose, and buttons on its belly — are made from strawberry ice cream. All three varieties feature a popsicle stick at the bottom of each ice cream for easy enjoyment for all ages. Each box contains four pops, and retails for $2.39, as per the Aldi website.