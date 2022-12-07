Aldi's Holiday-Themed Ice Cream Pops Are Here For Winter

Aldi prides itself on offering its own brand of foods in its stores, which span 36 states (via Aldi). The grocery store sells meats, cheeses, fresh fruits, vegetables, and more under its private label branding, and the site even claims that over 90% of its products are Aldi-exclusive, and come at affordable prices.

According to the Aldi website, the store keeps things fresh by offering a rotating selection of products. Each week, stores stock new, limited-time products, many of which can only be found in Aldi stores. Shoppers can keep up with what's hitting shelves on the site's Aldi Finds page, or stop into your local store to check out the selections.

While some customers might have their favorite go-to Aldi products, checking out new items might just help you find more favorite foods. To gear up for the holiday season, the grocery chain is now selling some adorable seasonal ice cream pops that might not want to pass up.