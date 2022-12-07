Starbucks' New Tipping System Is Coming Under Heavy Fire

You're likely to hear lots of impassioned opinions when bringing up the subject of tipping culture in America. According to the US Department of Labor, a tipped worker is any person who earns more than $30 in tips on a monthly basis. The federal minimum cash wage for these workers is just $2.13, although state minimum wages are usually much higher than that. Regardless, many people within the service industry rely on tips to survive, and patrons should be happy to supply tips when they have an enjoyable experience at an establishment.

The real controversy arises when tipping culture extends to other types of employees and services. WCNC explains that many establishments are now offering digital tipping options during transactions, including for workers who are not normally tipped. In some cases, these employees are not waiting on customers in the traditional sense, which leaves consumers scratching their heads as to why they're actually being asked to provide tips in the first place. Even Starbucks is not immune to such controversy, as the company recently became embroiled in the tipping debate after updating its digital gratuity strategy.