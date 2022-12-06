Forget Kevin The Carrot Toys. Get A Cameo From Him Instead

Christmas is a holiday that's full of competing mascots, from the big man in red himself to Rudolph, Buddy the Elf, and the Coca-Cola polar bears. In the U.K., though, there's a relative newcomer who's vying for a top spot: Kevin the Carrot.

Metro explains that Kevin the Carrot is the somewhat unexpected hit of a holiday mascot for Aldi in the U.K. and Ireland. Kevin has appeared in the grocery store's holiday ads since 2016. He and his growing family are frequently shown in parodies of classic Christmas tales such as "Home Alone" and "A Christmas Carol." The adorable, family-friendly advertisements have become a staple of the holiday season for many.

And what would be more Christmas-appropriate than absurdly long lines for children's toys? The Guardian reports that there's been a huge demand for Kevin the Carrot toys in recent years. In November, 70,000 eager carrot lovers reportedly were queued online, while hundreds of others stood in lines overnight outside Aldi locations to score Kevin the Carrot toys, according to the outlet.

But there's another way to make Kevin the Carrot a part of your family's holiday — and it doesn't involve standing in the cold.