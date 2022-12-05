Starbucks' Holiday Drinks Just Received A Special Reserve Twist
This holiday season, Starbucks has been unveiling an advent calendar of holiday treats. On the first day of 2022's Starbucks-mas (which began in early November, per Glamour), the chain officially brought back its holiday menu. Not long after that, Starbucks geared up for red cup day, where coffee lovers scored a free reusable holiday cup. The coffee chain also revealed the return of its Starbucks for Life Game, but it's not done unveiling holiday surprises just yet. The brand announced in a December 4 Instagram post that two of its fan-favorite holiday drinks are getting a Starbucks Reserve revamp.
While Starbucks Reserve coffee is sold in many of its regular stores, only the brand's exclusive Reserve Roastery locations make and serve these unique roasts alongside other exclusive drinks. And while Fansided notes that Starbucks Reserve Roasteries do offer seasonal coffees, including the reserve's classic fruit and spice-infused holiday blend, this is the first time these exclusive coffee shops have tackled exclusive versions of Starbucks' seasonal holiday drinks. So, which two beverages are getting the reserve treatment?
Starbucks Reserve Roasteries are giving two holiday drinks an upgrade
As Starbucks revealed on Instagram, the peppermint mocha and Irish cream cold brew have undergone a Reserve transformation. Here's what makes the Starbucks Reserve peppermint oatmilk mocha and Irish cream whiskey barrel-aged cold brew different from the original drinks.
According to Starbucks' website, its OG peppermint mocha features espresso, mocha and peppermint sauces, and milk foam. The drink is also topped with chocolate curls. The Starbucks Reserve version, meanwhile, is whipped up with the reserve's holiday coffee blend, oat milk, and a vanilla bean cold foam. And in lieu of chocolate, the seasonal treat is finished with a candy cane garnish. A regular Starbucks Irish cream cold brew, meanwhile, features Starbucks' Irish cream cold foam and syrup, espresso, and cocoa powder. The reserve's take on this sip uses whiskey cold brew coffee aged in a barrel, white chocolate cold foam, and dark chocolate.
These versions of the fan-favorite holiday drinks cost between $8 and $9 for the peppermint oatmilk mocha and between $14.5 and $15.5 for an Irish cream whiskey barrel-aged cold brew. But if that sounds a bit pricey to you, you don't have to worry about being tempted too easily. Unlike regular Starbucks locations, there are only six Starbucks Reserve Roasteries worldwide.