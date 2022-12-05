Starbucks' Holiday Drinks Just Received A Special Reserve Twist

This holiday season, Starbucks has been unveiling an advent calendar of holiday treats. On the first day of 2022's Starbucks-mas (which began in early November, per Glamour), the chain officially brought back its holiday menu. Not long after that, Starbucks geared up for red cup day, where coffee lovers scored a free reusable holiday cup. The coffee chain also revealed the return of its Starbucks for Life Game, but it's not done unveiling holiday surprises just yet. The brand announced in a December 4 Instagram post that two of its fan-favorite holiday drinks are getting a Starbucks Reserve revamp.

While Starbucks Reserve coffee is sold in many of its regular stores, only the brand's exclusive Reserve Roastery locations make and serve these unique roasts alongside other exclusive drinks. And while Fansided notes that Starbucks Reserve Roasteries do offer seasonal coffees, including the reserve's classic fruit and spice-infused holiday blend, this is the first time these exclusive coffee shops have tackled exclusive versions of Starbucks' seasonal holiday drinks. So, which two beverages are getting the reserve treatment?