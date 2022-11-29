Starbucks For Life Is Back To Elevate Your Holiday Season
Starbucks is one of the most well-known coffee shops in the world. The company has more than 35,000 locations worldwide, according to Statista, and it can be found in airports, universities, or just around most cities.
The Starbucks Rewards program allows frequent visitors to earn discounts and freebies the more they purchase from the coffee shop. Members earn stars in the Starbucks app for each dollar spent, and those stars can be redeemed for rewards. Redemptions range from 25 stars for a free drink customization, all the way up to 400 stars for free merchandise or a home coffee item.
Each year, Starbucks Rewards members can participate in the Starbucks for Life sweepstakes. The coffee chain gives away things such as bonus stars to use in-app for free food and drinks, customizations, and more. The 2022 Starbucks for Life giveaway launched on Nov. 29, and players are already claiming prizes.
Fans can win free drinks and more
For the eighth year in a row, Starbucks is bringing back its Starbucks for Life game. Players can shake a digital snow globe daily to earn a "sticker" for a chance to win a prize. Players can also complete various activities and challenges to earn up to four more plays each day. A prize is won when an entire row of stickers is completed.
Some of the prizes include merchandise, free drinks, bonus in-app stars, and free food. The biggest prize is, of course, Starbucks for Life. Winners of this prize will receive one free food or drink credit every day for 30 years. Players can also earn free Starbucks in a six- or one-month increment.
Starbucks has also partnered with Delta Airlines to give away round-trip airline tickets. And if you like homemade coffee, you could win a Starbucks Moccamaster or a Cold Brew Kit. The game runs from November 29 to January 1 and can be played on the Starbucks for Life website.