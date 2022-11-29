Starbucks For Life Is Back To Elevate Your Holiday Season

Starbucks is one of the most well-known coffee shops in the world. The company has more than 35,000 locations worldwide, according to Statista, and it can be found in airports, universities, or just around most cities.

The Starbucks Rewards program allows frequent visitors to earn discounts and freebies the more they purchase from the coffee shop. Members earn stars in the Starbucks app for each dollar spent, and those stars can be redeemed for rewards. Redemptions range from 25 stars for a free drink customization, all the way up to 400 stars for free merchandise or a home coffee item.

Each year, Starbucks Rewards members can participate in the Starbucks for Life sweepstakes. The coffee chain gives away things such as bonus stars to use in-app for free food and drinks, customizations, and more. The 2022 Starbucks for Life giveaway launched on Nov. 29, and players are already claiming prizes.