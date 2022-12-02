How The Current Lettuce Shortage Is Affecting Restaurants Across The US

Food shortages are an unfortunately common occurrence these days for many consumers. Parade lists several of the shortages that were projected for 2022, which touch on a number of food categories. Shortfalls are expected to impact plant-based proteins, poultry, beef, eggs, dairy products, and numerous canned goods. Reasons for these current shortages run the gamut, such as lingering effects from the pandemic, the ongoing war in Ukraine, the impact of climate change, and a lack of workers — just to name a few.

Assorted types of produce are also on the chopping block it seems. For instance, a current lettuce shortage has consumers all over the country reeling at the soaring prices they're seeing in grocery stores. The Produce News described current prices as "extremely high," and projected that prices will continue to rise thanks to dwindling supplies and consistent demand.

Many of America's favorite restaurants are also feeling the crunch when it comes to lettuce shortages.