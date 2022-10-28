The City You'll Find The Most Expensive Fast Food Burger Combo In 2022

The overall inflation rate in the United States peaked at 9.1% in June 2022, according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). As of September 2022, the overall inflation rate decreased to 8.2% — but the inflation rate specifically for food in September 2022 was at 11.2%, per BLS. The rise in inflation for food affects not only products that are available in grocery stores, but also the price of food offered at dine-in and fast-food restaurants. According to MoneyGeek, from 2021 to 2022, the price of a basic burger combo meal (which includes a burger, fries, and a soda) increased by an overall average of 9%.

More specifically, the cost of a burger combo in 2021 at McDonald's was about $5.57 and is around $6.19 in 2022, which is an 11.3% price increase, per MoneyGeek. While Five Guys is a pricier fast food option, the same rings true. In 2021, you could get a Five Guys burger meal for about $17.59, whereas the same meal would cost you about $19.95 in 2022 (an estimated 13.5% price increase). Surprisingly, Burger King had the highest change in prices from 2021 to 2022 with a 21% increase, meaning a burger combo in 2021 that cost $6.76 would ring up as $8.18 in 2022.

Of course, fast food prices greatly depend on location. Here's the city with the most expensive burger combo in 2022.