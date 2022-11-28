Trader Joe's New Pasta Variety Box Is Only Here For A Limited Time

It's no wonder that the grocery store chain Trader Joe's has developed such a devoted fan base. Forbes reports that there are several odd choices made by the chain that seem at odds with other trends but are also the keys to its success.

One of the most obvious reasons for this is that they are able to keep costs surprisingly low. Another is their unique customer service approach. Fans are able to taste any product in the store simply by asking one of the employees. They'll often rip the bag or box open right in the aisle to give any hungry customers a taste of what's new.

It's a good thing too since their frequently rotating stock seems to be constantly changing, and introducing new items for fans to drool over. This extends their customer service experience beyond the store as fans can subscribe to the Fearless Flyer newsletter to find out what new product comes in every week. With gift-giving and hosting season well upon us, it's a great time to see what's new with this beloved grocery chain.