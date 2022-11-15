Godiva Is Ringing In The Festive Season With Its 2022 Holiday Collection

While Santa Claus is still making his list and checking it twice, Godiva just announced that it's adding a cherry to the top of your Christmas Day snacking's fruitcake. That's right, the well-known chocolate brand revealed in a press release on November 15 that its collection of seasonal treats has officially made it on the scene for the 2022 holiday season. And as every good chocolate lover knows that although Godiva produces high-quality sweets year round, its expert pastry chefs take their chocolates' presentation to the next level in the name of the Christmas spirit, according to Insider. In fact, last year two different members of Godiva's 2021 collection ended up on Self's best-chocolate-to-gift list.

Now, it looks like 2022's line of holiday sweets is stacking up to be filled with just as many gift-giving musts. Because while Godiva is bringing back some of its Christmas classics, like its iconic foil Santas, it also has new chocolates for you to savor on December 25. Here are the highlights of a holiday treat collection that will make you forget about baking up your own chocolate dessert for Christmas.