Budweiser's Response To The Qatar Beer Ban At The World Cup

Beer and sporting events go together like, well, beer and sporting events. Fans love nothing more than watching their favorite teams fight to the figurative death while clutching a frosty cold one, particularly when it comes to soccer matches.

The true football — the U.S. is really the only place where the sport is called soccer — has a reputation for rowdy fans and their often-problematic behaviors. At a September soccer match in France, rowdy behavior led to significant injuries before the game even started, People reports. Fears about beer consumption fueling fan violence are pretty standard, but news regarding beer sales at the World Cup in Qatar are a lot more complex.

According to a FIFA statement released on November 18, the sale of beer will be prohibited within Qatar stadiums during the 2022 World Cup. Alcohol can still be enjoyed at the FIFA Fan Festival and other locales, but not within the stadiums themselves. As reported by Euronews, FIFA president Gianni Infantino was quoted as saying, "If for three hours a day you cannot drink a beer, you will survive." Infantino also alluded to possible fan violence and cited a few other countries that ban alcohol sales in stadiums. However, AP News highlights Qatar's status as a "Muslim nation" with laws against drinking in public places. The last-minute decision has many fans riled up, but it appears Budweiser has the most to lose when it comes to the beer ban.