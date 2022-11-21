McDonald's Just Added A New Quarter Pounder And McFlurry To Its Menu
Were you the first customer in line at McDonald's for a limited-time Chicken Big Mac this August (per The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)? Did you spend the summer scoring as many Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurrys as you could before the flavor's tasty time was up (per The Take Out)? Because if you are dedicated to never missing out on a limited edition McDonald's treat, you're going to want to make dinner plans with Ronald tonight. According to PennLive, an all-new Quarter Pounder and McFlurry duo has appeared on McDonald's menu.
While this might seem like some pretty sudden news for those not keeping up with the fast food world, Micky D's fans may recall that the company actually announced that this new lunch and dessert duo was set to debut in late November earlier this month (per McDonald's via PR Newswire). And now, the pair of prophecies have finally arrived. However, while fast food favorites Smashburger and Krispy Kreme are gearing up for the holidays with Christmas-inspired treats, McDonald's new menu items aren't ho-ho-ho-ing it up. So, then, what can you expect from these all-new eats?
McDonald's says hello to cuffing season with its new BLT Quarter Pounder and Oreo Fudge McFlurry
According to McDonald's, its all-new BLT Quarter Pounder and Oreo Fudge McFlurry have finally made their debut. As the Golden Arches reports, you can enjoy its new delicious duo by starting off with a BLT Quarter Pounder made of "thick-cut Applewood Smoked bacon" and American cheese slathered in "smoky sauce." Then, you can satisfy your sweet tooth with a vanilla ice cream, Oreo cookie filled, and hot-fudge topped Oreo Fudge McFlurry — which also sounds like the perfect McFlurry flavor to use in McDonald's famous secret menu ice cream sandwich hack.
Although the two new menu items have just debuted, opinions on the pair's taste are already flooding in. According to The Impulsive Buy, the BLT Quarter Pounder's "smoky sauce" resembles a sort of bacony ranch dressing and perfectly complements the flavor of the BLT's applewood bacon. However, while The Take Out's Dennis Lee reports that Oreo Fudge is their favorite McFlurry flavor, it's important to note that Lee states fans have been asking employees to put the hot sundae's fudge on their Oreo McFlurry long before McDonald's made the treat official. That being said, while the Oreo Fudge McFlurry may not exactly be a groundbreaking treat, when the two limited-edition items take their final bows from the McDonald's menu, by following Lee's trick you'll only have to say a permanent goodbye to the BLT Quarter Pounder.