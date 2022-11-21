McDonald's Just Added A New Quarter Pounder And McFlurry To Its Menu

Were you the first customer in line at McDonald's for a limited-time Chicken Big Mac this August (per The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)? Did you spend the summer scoring as many Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurrys as you could before the flavor's tasty time was up (per The Take Out)? Because if you are dedicated to never missing out on a limited edition McDonald's treat, you're going to want to make dinner plans with Ronald tonight. According to PennLive, an all-new Quarter Pounder and McFlurry duo has appeared on McDonald's menu.

While this might seem like some pretty sudden news for those not keeping up with the fast food world, Micky D's fans may recall that the company actually announced that this new lunch and dessert duo was set to debut in late November earlier this month (per McDonald's via PR Newswire). And now, the pair of prophecies have finally arrived. However, while fast food favorites Smashburger and Krispy Kreme are gearing up for the holidays with Christmas-inspired treats, McDonald's new menu items aren't ho-ho-ho-ing it up. So, then, what can you expect from these all-new eats?