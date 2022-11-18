Del Taco's Tamale Menu Has Arrived For The Holiday Season

The holidays are almost here, and some people might want to ring in the new season by celebrating with freshly made tamales. Britannica outlines the makeup of the traditional Mexican delicacy: soft corn-based dough enveloped in a mixture of meats and cheeses and steamed in corn husks. You could make your own chicken, pork, or chipotle beef tamales. But with the holiday season being known for parties and lots of rushing around, Del Taco wants to help people skip the kitchen mess.

Being able to skip that mess will partly depend on where the kitchen is. While many Americans may have heard of Del Taco, the popular Mexican fast-food chain has amassed quite the following in California, which boasts the most locations out of any state (per ScrapeHero). Sixteen states and U.S. territories are home to Del Taco's 592 locations. For people who will be in one of those areas, the restaurant is bringing back its popular holiday tamale menu.

Brand Eating details Del Taco's first release of the holiday offering back in November 2019. At the time, tamale lovers could grab two of the restaurant's pork tamales for just $4.00. This year, the holiday offering returns with many more benefits surrounding the establishment's favorite tamales and Del Taco's holiday gift card bonus program.