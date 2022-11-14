31% Of People Think This Is The Best Milkshake Add-In

According to a survey conducted by The Daily Meal of 604 Americans, we have deduced which milkshake add-in is the best. The answer is whipped cream.

Whether you add a dollop on top of your frozen treat with a cherry or choose to mix it in with your ice cream for added fluffiness, 31.29% of people agree that it's the best choice. There's something about that swirl of cream atop a luscious cup of velvety ice cream that just feels right. It's a classic.

The second most popular addition to a milkshake went to flavored sauces and syrups. Coming in at 18.71%, something has got to be said about simple enhancements to a basic milkshake lineup. You don't have to make it complicated, just add a little bit of spice.

The add-ins that tied for third place were cookies and brownies, both clocking in at 17.55%. With the burgeoning popularity of so-called "freakshakes," per The Guardian (or milkshakes topped with decadent cookies or cakes for some added flare), this placement is perhaps slightly surprising. And lastly, 9.77% of people enjoyed fruit in their shakes while 5.13% prefer candy. No matter your preference, let's be honest, you can't go wrong with a good old glass of frozen dairy delight and a bendy straw to suck it all down to the last drop.