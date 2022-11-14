31% Of People Think This Is The Best Milkshake Add-In
One of the best things about milkshakes is the nearly extreme levels of customizability the treat offers. Whether you prefer a plain and simple vanilla or a triple-chocolate fudge swirl with extra cookie dough, you can have almost whatever your taste buds desire. As Winter rolls in, get excited about even more options coming your way with those limited-time holiday-themed milkshakes. One of the most popular is the Chick-Fil-A peppermint-chocolate chip milkshake. Per the Chick-Fil-A website, over 1.5 million people sipped on the limited-time treat in just one city alone in 2020. That's a whole lot of ice cream. And while the offering is seasonal, people seem to yearn for the treat year-round. Milkshakes can just be that powerful.
According to Food & Wine, one of the shops with the largest offering of milkshake combinations in the world boasts 266 varieties of the dessert drink. (Delgadillo's Snow Cap in Seligman, Arizona if you want to buy the plane ticket.) That's a far cry from the Cookout's lengthy 40+ long milkshake menu. With all this availability, from beloved classics like cookies and cream to a whole plethora of other delicious limited-time offerings, how can anyone ever choose which milkshake to drink? We conducted a poll to find out.
The fluffy topping milkshake lovers like best
According to a survey conducted by The Daily Meal of 604 Americans, we have deduced which milkshake add-in is the best. The answer is whipped cream.
Whether you add a dollop on top of your frozen treat with a cherry or choose to mix it in with your ice cream for added fluffiness, 31.29% of people agree that it's the best choice. There's something about that swirl of cream atop a luscious cup of velvety ice cream that just feels right. It's a classic.
The second most popular addition to a milkshake went to flavored sauces and syrups. Coming in at 18.71%, something has got to be said about simple enhancements to a basic milkshake lineup. You don't have to make it complicated, just add a little bit of spice.
The add-ins that tied for third place were cookies and brownies, both clocking in at 17.55%. With the burgeoning popularity of so-called "freakshakes," per The Guardian (or milkshakes topped with decadent cookies or cakes for some added flare), this placement is perhaps slightly surprising. And lastly, 9.77% of people enjoyed fruit in their shakes while 5.13% prefer candy. No matter your preference, let's be honest, you can't go wrong with a good old glass of frozen dairy delight and a bendy straw to suck it all down to the last drop.