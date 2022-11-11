Remembering The Life Of Watermelon-Smashing Comedian Gallagher

The Sledge-O-Matic will swing no more. According to a Nov. 11 Fox News report, Leo Gallagher, known on stage as simply Gallagher, died in Palm Springs, California at the age of 76. He is survived by a son and a daughter.

As one of the few one-named celebrities, the comedian rose to fame in the 1980s. For decades, he toured across the United States and brought his quick wit to audiences. Often, his shows ended with a signature piece, the Sledge-O-Matic, a parody of the Veg-O-Matic commercials that were popular in the 1970s. This custom, wooden smashing device would destroy a variety of foods; the final blow would usually involve a watermelon. Many seated in the front rows would cover themselves to avoid the flying food debris.

According to NBC News, Gallagher appeared in the first-ever comedy special to air on cable. Directed by The Monkey's Mike Nesmith, "An Uncensored Evening" was one of 13 comedy shows that aired on Showtime. While prop humor was a centerpiece of his act, he was also known for his observational commentary. Although his unsettling political, social, and racial views had some people put his act on pause, he does hold a place in comedy history. Even recently, Gallagher was portrayed in "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story," which is streaming on Roku.