Frank's RedHot Is Heating Up Thanksgiving With A Hot Sauce Injector
According to Statista, Thanksgiving is America's favorite holiday — and who could blame us for loving a festive celebration centered around homemade food? In 2020, YouGov America conducted a poll of 1,300 Americans on their favorite Thanksgiving dishes in side-by-side comparisons and turkey won 83% of the time. In 2021, one CBS News poll revealed that 65% of Americans were planning to feature turkey on their holiday tables. This year is most likely the same, but in 2022, Americans are surprisingly showing a newfound confidence in cooking. According to a study conducted by ButcherBox, more Americans are planning epic celebrations for Thanksgiving with an astounding 33% of dinner hosts feeling ready to prepare their dinner fowl to unbridled perfection.
Pouring (or injecting) hot sauce into a large turkey may or may not be on this year's menu, but Americans might love hot sauce just as much as turkey, so why not? In January of this year, the Harris Poll via Instacart unveiled the fact that 74% of Americans use hot sauce on their food, with the classic Frank's RedHot ranking as the second most popular brand behind Huy Fong Sriracha. If you're intrigued, Frank's released a new product to entice your culinary creativity just in time for Thanksgiving.
Frank's RedHot suggests injecting some spice into this year's Thanksgiving bird
Whether or not you've tried Martha Stewart's cheesecloth method or fallen into the growing popularity of deep-frying turkey outlined by USA Today, each season seems to bring a new way of cooking the ultimate bird. According to Frank's RedHot, the history of their iconic hot sauce goes hand in hand with the revered birth of Buffalo wings in 1964. While it's been about 50 years since Frank's took off, the brand is still claiming to "put that $#!t on everything" including this year's Thanksgiving turkey.
According to PR Newswire, Frank's RedHot released a brand new injector marinade available just in time for the holidays. The McCormick Shop showcases the Frank's RedHot Injector Marinade available for $7.99 which features not only a 16-ounce bottle of Frank's RedHot original cayenne pepper sauce but also a special injector needle to infuse your late November centerpiece dish.
You may or may not have all the secrets to cooking a perfect Thanksgiving turkey, but Frank's RedHot guarantees the brand's new injector marinade will produce an amazingly crispy RedHot fried turkey that you might dare to try. The popular hot sauce brand also features the brand-new product on Instagram, where the company demonstrates the injection method step by step. If you're up for adding a little spice to this year's Thanksgiving feast, Frank's has a one-of-a-kind product that will no doubt garner the approval of hot sauce lovers far and wide.