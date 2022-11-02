The Butterball Turkey Talk-Line Is Putting A Twist On Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and if you stop by any major grocery store in the next month, you will most likely be greeted by a giant freezer full of Butterball turkeys at the entrance of most cooler-lined meat departments. According to the Seaboard Corporation, Butterball produces roughly one billion pounds of turkey each year and remains one of the leading poultry brands in the United States.

And Thanksgiving is one of its most profitable seasons. Statista reports that 81% of Americans celebrate Thanksgiving, and the National Turkey Federation states Americans gobbled up 5.1 billion pounds of turkey in 2021. While The New York Times showcases how the popular bird is expected to cost more this year due to inflationary increases and a devastating Avian flu outbreak, Butterball still projects to sell at least as many turkeys this year as last. This is no small thanks to the widely popular holiday which, according to a recent survey conducted by Butterball, 85% of American hosts this year plan to celebrate with a turkey.

Beyond the fact that most people enjoy fowl on the festive November holiday, Butterball takes its dedication to customers one step further by providing a unique call-in service dubbed the Turkey Talk-Line. Whether you have questions on how to thaw a frozen turkey or cook time specifications, Butterball is just a call away from now until Christmas Eve, per PR Newswire.