A Simple Pumpkin Hack Will Give You The Perfect Martini For Halloween

Relishing the peak of autumn signifies not only a change in temperature but a new season of holidays to enjoy. Statistica reports that 65% of Americans celebrated Halloween in 2021. Whether you're decorating, giving out candy, or having a haunted party, there is something for everyone to liven up their engagement this year.

Beyond everything you already need to eat, drink, and do this fall, you've probably also begun to plan the festive food and drinks you'll be enjoying this season. If your mind is set on a Halloween party, what better way to celebrate Halloween than by creating a classic martini around the ubiquitous pumpkin flavor? The Guardian notes the rise of pumpkin spice products over the last five years (with an enormous jump of 24% between 2021 and 2022), so creating your own fall-friendly cocktail is almost expected at this point. With just a few simple ingredients, you can level up your standard martini to VIP spooky status.