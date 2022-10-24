A Simple Pumpkin Hack Will Give You The Perfect Martini For Halloween
Relishing the peak of autumn signifies not only a change in temperature but a new season of holidays to enjoy. Statistica reports that 65% of Americans celebrated Halloween in 2021. Whether you're decorating, giving out candy, or having a haunted party, there is something for everyone to liven up their engagement this year.
Beyond everything you already need to eat, drink, and do this fall, you've probably also begun to plan the festive food and drinks you'll be enjoying this season. If your mind is set on a Halloween party, what better way to celebrate Halloween than by creating a classic martini around the ubiquitous pumpkin flavor? The Guardian notes the rise of pumpkin spice products over the last five years (with an enormous jump of 24% between 2021 and 2022), so creating your own fall-friendly cocktail is almost expected at this point. With just a few simple ingredients, you can level up your standard martini to VIP spooky status.
Upgrade your Halloween martini with pumpkin
There are many ways to achieve the quintessential pumpkin cocktail. If you want to follow a specific recipe that's sure to please, you can make a fancy pumpkin martini with the added ingredients of Frangelico, Sailor Jerry spiced rum, and pumpkin spice. If you don't have the time to buy a bunch of additional liqueurs this year, No Spoon Necessary offers some simple ways to upgrade the classic beverage by including rum, pumpkin puree, and half-and-half to create a creamy consistency similar to pumpkin pie.
Whatever way you choose to make this year's pumpkin martini, you can rest easy knowing this unique celebratory cocktail gives you and any potential guests healthy boosts of vitamins A and K thanks to the addition of pureed pumpkin, via Healthline. If you plan on going all out for your Halloween party, the addition of pumpkin spice or pumpkin puree will give your cocktail an upgrade.