Yellow Pound Cake

April 28, 2020
Courtesy of Ready Set Eat
If you’re getting tired of bread baking, cake baking might be a sweet alternative. Pick up some berries at the grocery store to top off this yummy loaf.
Courtesy of Ready Set Eat
Ingredients
- PAM Baking Spray
- 1 pkg Duncan Hines Classic Yellow Cake Mix
- 1 pkg vanilla instant pudding mix
- 1 Cup water
- 3 eggs
- 1/3 Cup vegetable oil
- 1/2 Cup Duncan Hines Classic Creamy Home-Style Frosting, favorite flavor
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray a 10-inch Bundt® or tube pan with baking spray.
Combine cake mix, pudding mix, eggs, water and oil in large bowl.
Beat with an electric mixer at medium speed for 2 minutes. Pour into pan.
Bake 40 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool cake on wire rack 25 minutes. Remove cake from pan and cool completely.
Place frosting in microwave safe bowl and microwave 15 seconds, until melted. Pour glaze over cooled cake.
Servings12
Calories Per Serving311
Total Fat11g16%
Sugar34gN/A
Saturated2g9%
Cholesterol40mg13%
Protein3g6%
Carbs51g17%
Vitamin A17µg2%
Vitamin B120.1µg5.9%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.4%
Vitamin E2mg14%
Vitamin K3µg2%
Calcium100mg10%
Fiber0.5g2.1%
Folate (food)11µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)53µg13%
Folic acid25µgN/A
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium6mg1%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg7%
Phosphorus217mg31%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium40mg1%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg14.3%
Sodium473mg20%
Sugars, added15gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg8.9%
Trans0.2gN/A
Water33gN/A
Zinc0.3mg2.5%