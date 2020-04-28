  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Yellow Pound Cake

April 28, 2020
By
Cure your sweet tooth with this dense cake
Courtesy of Ready Set Eat

If you’re getting tired of bread baking, cake baking might be a sweet alternative. Pick up some berries at the grocery store to top off this yummy loaf.

Courtesy of Ready Set Eat

 

Ready in
1 h, 40 m
10 m
(prepare time)
40 m
(cook time)
12
Servings
311
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • PAM Baking Spray
  • 1 pkg Duncan Hines Classic Yellow Cake Mix
  • 1 pkg vanilla instant pudding mix
  • 1 Cup water
  • 3 eggs
  • 1/3 Cup vegetable oil
  • 1/2 Cup Duncan Hines Classic Creamy Home-Style Frosting, favorite flavor

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray a 10-inch Bundt® or tube pan with baking spray.

Combine cake mix, pudding mix, eggs, water and oil in large bowl.

Beat with an electric mixer at medium speed for 2 minutes. Pour into pan.

Bake 40 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool cake on wire rack 25 minutes. Remove cake from pan and cool completely.

Place frosting in microwave safe bowl and microwave 15 seconds, until melted. Pour glaze over cooled cake.

Nutritional Facts
Servings12
Calories Per Serving311
Total Fat11g16%
Sugar34gN/A
Saturated2g9%
Cholesterol40mg13%
Protein3g6%
Carbs51g17%
Vitamin A17µg2%
Vitamin B120.1µg5.9%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.4%
Vitamin E2mg14%
Vitamin K3µg2%
Calcium100mg10%
Fiber0.5g2.1%
Folate (food)11µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)53µg13%
Folic acid25µgN/A
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium6mg1%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg7%
Phosphorus217mg31%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium40mg1%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg14.3%
Sodium473mg20%
Sugars, added15gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg8.9%
Trans0.2gN/A
Water33gN/A
Zinc0.3mg2.5%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
