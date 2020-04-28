Yellow Pound Cake

Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray a 10-inch Bundt® or tube pan with baking spray.

Combine cake mix, pudding mix, eggs, water and oil in large bowl.

Beat with an electric mixer at medium speed for 2 minutes. Pour into pan.

Bake 40 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool cake on wire rack 25 minutes. Remove cake from pan and cool completely.

Place frosting in microwave safe bowl and microwave 15 seconds, until melted. Pour glaze over cooled cake.