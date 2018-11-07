You might have sipped a gin and tonic before, but you’ve never been served a gin and tonic like this one. The world’s largest G&T was mixed in Las Vegas on Nov. 5 in a 300-gallon glass, required more than 400 bottles of gin, 165 gallons of tonic water and approximately 5.5 gallons of lime juice.

The Best Food and Drink in Every State

“We are so excited to be part of breaking a Guinness World Records title which in turn benefited an amazing cause for our community,” said Raul Faria, President of the Las Vegas Chapter of the United States Bartender’s Guild, which organized the making of the record-breaking beverage. “As a group of some of the most well-respected bartenders in the industry here in Vegas, it was only natural we would break this title.”

To give the drink its striking blue look, Empress 1908 gin, known for its indigo color, was selected, along with Fever-Tree Aromatic Tonic water and approximately 5.5 gallons of lime juice. It was created on the rooftop patio of the Apex Social Club inside the Palms Casino Resort.

The event raised more than $10,000 for the nonprofit group Keep Memory Alive, which works to find a cure for memory disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease. The record-breaking drink kicked off the nonprofit’s November initiative, Month of Memories, in support of National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. Guests who donated $50 to the nonprofit were allowed to become part of the world record by pouring a bottle of gin into the drink.

When all the pouring was done, the drink was garnished with a giant lime wedge made of ice, and the drink was served to guests.

Related 8 Rum Cocktails to Drink on International Talk Like a Pirate Day

The gigantic G&T wasn’t the only gin-based record-breaker of 2018. Back in May, rapper Snoop Dogg helped mix the world’s largest gin and juice, inspired by his 1993 hit song, “Gin and Juice.” That drink featured 180 bottles of Hendricks gin, 154 bottles of apricot brandy, and 38 jugs of orange juice. And if you’re now in the mood for a well-mixed adult beverage, check out the 150 best bars in America.