Snoop Dogg had his mind on his money and his money on his mind at the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival on May 26. The legendary rapper and everyone’s favorite stoner broke a Guinness World Record over Memorial Day weekend by pouring the largest gin and juice in history. Snoop popularized the drink on his debut album Doggystyle in 1993.

According to Mercury News, the 46-year-old A-lister was joined on the Williams-Sonoma stage by fellow West Coast rapper Warren G (who formed hip-hop group 213 with Snoop and Nate Dogg in the 1990s) and Top Chef season six winner Michael Voltaggio.

The iconic drink was built with 180 bottles of Hendricks gin, 154 bottles of apricot brandy, and 38 3.78-liter jugs of orange juice donated by Whole Foods, according to Guinness World Records’ Twitter. A 5- by 3-foot glass held just over 145 gallons, and was garnished with a giant drinking straw, pineapple and melon on a sword, and a pink umbrella.

An official from the Guinness organization was on site to present a framed certificate, which read: “The largest paradise cocktail was created by Snoop Dogg, Warren G, Michael Voltaggio, Kim Kaechele and Kendall Coleman (All USA) in Napa, California on 26 May 2018.”

What is a “paradise cocktail,” you ask? That’s the technical name for the drink according to the International Bartenders Association, which maintains a list of officially recognized cocktails.

This boozy accomplishment comes just in time for World Gin Day, which falls on June 9 this year. You may not have the thirst for a human-sized glass of D-O-double-G’s signature drink, so perhaps you’d prefer to observe the holiday by savoring one of these 10 cocktails instead.