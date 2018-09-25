Weight Watchers Changes Name to WW, and Oprah Approves

Weight Watchers is changing its name – to just two letters. (Or really, one letter repeated.) The company announced on Monday that it’ll now go by WW, paying homage to its past, but with hopes of playing a broader role in the health and wellness world. Its new tagline is, “Wellness That Works.”

"We are committed to always being the best weight management program on the planet, but now we're putting our decades of knowledge and expertise in behavioral science to work for an even greater mission," Mindy Grossman, WW president and CEO, said in a statement. “No matter what your goal is – to lose weight, eat healthier, move more, develop a positive mind-set, or all of the above – we will deliver science-based solutions that fit into people's lives.”

Weight Watchers spokesperson and investor – er, sorry, “WW” spokesperson and investor – Oprah Winfrey released a brief Instagram video on Monday in which she approves of the new name.

“Weight Watchers is evolving!” read the caption on Winfrey’s video, which shows her enjoying what she calls the “perfect breakfast” of eggs, mushrooms and toast with jam. “With the new WW,” she says as she munches. “Love it.”

The new name isn’t the only change. WW will now partner with meditation and mindfulness tool Headspace, which will be incorporated into WW’s mobile app starting Oct. 4. The company will also launch WellnessWins, a program that rewards members for small healthy behaviors, such as tracking meals and activity. The FitPoints program will also undergo a refresh. And in December, WW will launch Connect Groups, allowing members to find other with similar interests.

Members will be able to taste some of the changes. Starting in January 2019, WW products sold globally will have no artificial sweeteners, flavors, colors and preservatives. If you’re joining the company aboard the wellness train, check out these unhealthy habits you need to ditch before you turn 40.