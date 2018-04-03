It’s easy to get lost in the mundane tasks of our day-to-day-lives, forgetting to step back and appreciate the beauty that surrounds us — whether you find yourself in a charming village with a rich history and character, a bustling and up-and-coming city, or in one of the country’s smallest towns, there’s beauty everywhere you look if you’re willing to see it.

The Prettiest Town in Every State Gallery

Despite declining foreign tourism to the United States, domestic travel is expected to grow this year. And with so much geographical diversity and cultural variety, so many fantastic museums, and some of the best food and drink, the U.S. is still one of the best places in the world to live and travel. You’ll find plenty of beautiful cities and towns in every single one of the 50 states, and while we couldn’t make a list of every lovely town in the nation, we thought we’d bring you a list of the prettiest one from each. From an artistic village in southwestern Ohio to a gorgeous, isolated spot in Maui to a colorful beach town in New Jersey, each destination offers something enchanting and unique. For a road trip filled with wonderful landscapes, amazing architecture, and stunning sights, here are the prettiest towns from every state.

Bianca Bahamondes contributed to this article.