As summer draws nearer, vacation is on the minds of many. Whether you’re looking for an affordable, family-friendly summer trip, hoping to knock some European landmarks off your bucket list, or just looking to take a much-needed break, it can be tough to decide just where in the world you should go. If you’re having a hard time narrowing down your vacation wish list, we suggest you look at the vacation spots that really are best seen during the summer months.

Destinations You Should Only Visit in the Summer Gallery

Summer doesn’t have to mean a top all-inclusive resort in the Caribbean or a journey to a far-flung Pacific island. Those sorts of destinations are always warm, and perhaps you’d do better to consider a destination that finally sees some sun and nice weather in the summer, such as a Scandinavian country or a destination in the more northern, chillier parts of North America. There are also some Southern Hemisphere destinations where you can beat the summer heat, but it’s still warm enough that you don’t need a jacket. Believe it or not, there are also destinations where summer isn’t peak travel season, meaning you can save on hotels or airfare and beat the crowds of tourists. If you’re looking to take a mid-year vacation and can’t decide where to go, check out these destinations that you should only visit in the summer.