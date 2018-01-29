Hey, Idiot! Stop Taking Flash Photography on Dark Rides

In December, I took a trip to Walt Disney World. I’m a bona fide Disney nerd and semi-frequent park guest. (I aim to go at least once a year.) I had an amazing trip during the holiday season. I attended Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, I got to experience the new Pandora land at Animal Kingdom, and I had my fair share of delicious margaritas at Epcot’s Mexico pavilion. Despite my #magical vacation, there was one thing that kept annoying me: Other park guests kept taking flash photography on dark rides.
More importantly, the theme park ride designers created their dark rides to be experienced exactly that way — in the dark. Once you bring the lights on, not only will you spot the mechanics of the ride you were never supposed to see, but you’re also going to ruin the illusion. Dark rides depend on perspective, special effects, screens, and very particular lighting to make their magic work for guests. As you can imagine, this gets totally obliterated by blinding flashes of bright, white light.
You can take photos on rides, most park guests are not going to worry about that. Just make sure you’re keeping that light off so we can enjoy the best Disney park attractions as they were meant to be.
Carolyn Menyes is the entertain editor at The Daily Meal. Her best Disney experience is when she finally got to meet her idol Eeyore at The Crystal Palace. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.
