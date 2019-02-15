  1. Home
Disneyland Named Most Vegan-Friendly Amusement Park

Vegan Tow Mater pretzel, anyone?
disneyland vegan
Disney

Disneyland was awarded the top honor for vegan-friendly amusement parks.

The happiest place on Earth was just awarded the title of most vegan-friendly amusement park by animal advocacy group PETA. Some of Disneyland’s most iconic snacks include turkey legs, sparkling churros and corn dogs, but there are meat-, egg- and dairy-free options on menus all over the park for those who eat plant-based.

50 Things to Do in California That Aren’t Disney or the Beach

At various restaurants around the California park, diners with dietary restrictions have access to egg-free Mickey Mouse-shaped waffles and soft pretzels, vegan gumbo in a bread bowl, barbecue and portobello Philly sandwiches, and sorbet dipped in dark chocolate and sprinkles. PETA actually has a long-winded list of Disney’s plant-based magic eats — burgers, spaghetti, skewers, burritos and more — which also details ways to ask your waitress to modify a meal in order to make it comply with the diet.

Also, one of Disney’s all-time best desserts ever is vegan-friendly. Has anyone ever heard of Dole Whip? That’s what we thought. The pineapple-flavored, dairy-free, soft-serve and all-around iconic sweet treat is sold at Disneyland, but also at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, Polynesian Resort and Pop Century Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Vegan-friendly amusement parks that received honorable mentions from PETA include Cedar Point in Ohio, Epcot in Florida and Universal Studios in Hollywood. Not into Splash Mountain or It’s a Small World? Take a load off at any of these vegan-friendly resorts.

