Have you ever wanted to eat your way across Walt Disney World but worried about the excessive cost? Worry no more! On Tuesday (April 24), Disney finally announced the dates and resorts that will be eligible for free dining in 2018.

Free dining, which is exactly what it sounds like, is available during three time periods late this summer and through the fall. Guests who book a Magic Your Way Package during these date ranges — August 20 through September 29, November 24 through November 27, and December 7 through December 23, 2018 — may enjoy food on the house (or on the Mouse). But only guests at select rooms at select resorts will be eligible.There are quite a few options in every price range. The participating value resorts are: All-Star Music, All-Star Sports, Family Suites only at Art of Animation, and Pop Century. The participating moderate resorts are: The Cabins at Fort Wilderness (campsites excluded), Caribbean Beach Resort, and Coronado Springs Resort. Participating deluxe resorts are: Animal Kingdom Lodge, Beach Club Resort, BoardWalk Inn, Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, and Yacht Club Resort. Participating deluxe villas are: Animal Kingdom Villas — Jambo House, Animal Kingdom Lodge — Kidani Village, Beach Club Villas, BoardWalk Villas, Old Key West Resort, and Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa.Guests who stay at a value or moderate resort with this plan will get the quick service dining plan; that means two quick service meals and two snacks per day. Guests at deluxe or deluxe villa resorts will receive the standard dining plan, with one table service meal, one quick service meal, and two snacks per day. That means you can eat at popular restaurants like Be Our Guest or Satu’li Canteen without worrying about the price tag.In order to be eligible, you must book before July 7 and stay for a minimum of four nights with four days’ worth of park tickets. You can book by calling 407-827-7369 or visiting Disney’s website Free dining isn’t alwaysbest option for families, though it is appealing. After all, you do have to pay full price for a room at one of these select resorts and park tickets. Before you plan your vacation, consider some of these other 35 ways to save money at Walt Disney World