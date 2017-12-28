Cirque du Soleil shows are imbued with the magic of lighting, interplay of costumes, and spectacular acrobatics all tied into a storyline filled with intrigue and charisma. Cirque du Soleil's Joyà, performed on continuous engagement in Mexico's Riviera Maya, is certainly no different and has the extra special distinction of being the only show to incorporate a VIP dining experience into the festivities.



Courtesy of Cirque du Soleil JOYA

Joyà's VIP gastronomic experience also busts preconceived notions of what constitutes authentic Mexican cuisine. You get access to a pre-show cocktail experience, melding an aura of alchemy and eclectic mixology with drinks like the Alebrije.

One hour before the performance, before any other ticket holders are admitted, you are seated at one of the circular tables surrounding the stage, lit by chandeliers high above. A three-course dinner is served, featuring inventive dishes made entirely with ingredients sourced from Mexico and artfully presented with an accompanying bottle of champagne.



Courtesy of Cirque du Soleil JOYA

Grupo Vidanta Executive Chef Alexis Bostelmann designed each dish to be a creative blend of inspiration and audacity. Starting with an edible wafer-based menu, you are served a nature-filled “breadbasket” sculpted in the form of a plant and containing different breads and crackers with savory herbs and seeds.

Appetizers (Natura) are made with exquisite ingredients like marinated watermelon and tartar of baja, cold-smoked catch of the day while your choice of main courses (Arto) include braised short rib or fillet of salmon.



Courtesy of Cirque du Soleil JOYA

The experience is topped with a stunning array of exquisite house-made textural desserts (Scienco) presented inside a box with an exterior replicating a book.



Courtesy of Cirque du Soleil JOYA

Coverage made possible by participating in a sponsored attendance.