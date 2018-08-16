The world is a strange and surprising place full of history that is being explored daily by wanderers and adventure-seeking foodies. With so many cultures to explore, each with its own set of social rules and unique backgrounds, it’s no surprise that what is considered to be acceptable etiquette varies culturally depending on the country, region and tradition. But, if you don't know what's considered acceptable versus what is considered rude, you could be breaking a lot of etiquette rules!

Burping Is Good Manners and 25 Other Etiquette Surprises From Around the World Gallery



Sometimes what one sees as disrespectful, such as running late to dinner plans or a lunch date, others see as common courtesy — as is so in Venezuela, where showing up early or on time is seen as a rude gesture.



In China, if you burp, it indicates to your host that you enjoyed your meal, and the same is true for making loud slurping noises in Japan, whereas in the U.S. it's considered tacky. Regardless of what your thoughts may be of the food itself, it’s important to be careful how you come across in other cultures while traveling. That's why before you dine across the globe, you must check out why burping is good manners and 25 other etiquette surprises from around the world.