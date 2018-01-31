February 16 begins the Year of the Dog for all who follow the Chinese lunar calendar. That means: People born in 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, and 2018, it’s going to be your year! To celebrate, you should consider traveling to some of these cities across the world to celebrate Chinese New Year.

BEST PLACES TO CELEBRATE CHINESE NEW YEAR AROUND THE WORLD GALLERY

Whether it’s the Sydney Opera House going red to bring joy and luck into the new year or an incense-lighting ritual in a Shanghai temple from the year A.D. 242, there is no single best way to celebrate the Chinese New Year — it’s all amazing. From Singapore to San Francisco, there are festivals with good food, good fashion, and amazing city-wide spectacles and parades that you won’t want to miss.

So check out our gallery of the best places to celebrate Chinese New Year around the world, clean your house to get rid of unlucky spirits, cut your hair, and be sure to wish everyone a happy new year with either a “Gung hay fat choy!” or “Gong xi fa cai!”