Get Thanksgiving Dinner Help From The Meatball Shop’s Text Line

By
Editor
Avoid a turkey tragedy this Thanksgiving
Daniel Holzman
Jane Bruce

Daniel Holzman has all of your Thanksgiving Day answers.

Nobody wants to have a half-raw turkey or dried-out stuffing on Thanksgiving, but not everyone has the expertise to pull off a flawless feast. But no worries: There’s a new turkey help line on the market, courtesy of The Meatball Shop’s Daniel Holzman.

Happy Thanksgiving!



If you’re getting a busy signal from the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line, consider sending The Meatball Shop founder Daniel Holzman’s Thanksgiving help line a message. According to Page Six, the chef and restaurant co-founder will be spending his holiday helping out less able cooks with his own text-only hot line. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Holzman will be taking your turkey questions and problems and solving them at the phone number 833-HOT-BIRD (833-468-2473).

Holzman’s Thanksgiving hot line comes in conjunction with his forthcoming food app, Project Foodie, which will show home cooks step-by-step video instructions on how to prepare meals.

How do I thaw a frozen turkey? What temperature does a bird need to be cooked to? Should I leave my bird stuffed or just fill it with aromatics? All of these questions and more urgent inquiries can be answered via this text line.

But if you need a little more insight into your Thanksgiving meal prep, check out the answers to some of the most common Turkey Day questions here.

