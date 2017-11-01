What Is the Butterball Turkey Talk Line Number?

iStock
November is finally here, and that means one thing: The holidays are right around the corner. And if there’s one thing that intimidates home cooks more than anything else when cooking Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner, it’s knowing how to roast a turkey. Luckily, on November 1, Butterball’s famous Turkey Talk-Line is open for business, with over 50 trained turkey professionals available to answer your cooking questions.
