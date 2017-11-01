What Is the Butterball Turkey Talk Line Number?

November is finally here, and that means one thing: The holidays are right around the corner. And if there’s one thing that intimidates home cooks more than anything else when cooking Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner, it’s knowing how to roast a turkey. Luckily, on November 1, Butterball’s famous Turkey Talk-Line is open for business, with over 50 trained turkey professionals available to answer your cooking questions.

From now through the end of December, you can reach out to the Butterball Turkey Talk Line to have all of your turkey-related inquiries answered. How much turkey should you buy ? How do you thaw the bird? Why is my turkey still raw after being in the oven for five hours, and how do I get it cooking?All of those questions (and many, many more) can be answered by calling 1-800-BUTTERBALL (1-800-288-8372).If you are a true millennial and hate talking to people on the phone, you can also send a text to Butterball or email your inquiries about what you should really do with that turkey neck. And after you figure out the turkey basics, you can find more turkey recipes for every occasion here