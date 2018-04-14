A North Carolina restaurant has topped one of its burgers with a whole tarantula, and people are actually entering a lottery to win the chance to eat one. More on Burgers Ikea's Test Kitchen Explores Bug Burgers, Algae Buns

The Tarantula Burger is the creation of Bull City Burger and Brewery in North Carolina, which is serving the eight-legged LTO as part of its annual Exotic Meat Month promotion. The restaurant says it’s been doing Exotic Meat Month for seven years to give customers a chance to learn about new flavors. Other meats on the menu during Exotic Meat Month include turtle, elk, alligator, python, scorpion, and more. But the most jaw-dropping item on the menu is definitely the Tarantula Burger.

David D. ticket # 907656 give us a call and claim your tarantula burger. 🕷️ pic.twitter.com/rZh5cvTHKB — Bull City Burger (@BullCityBurger) April 6, 2018

Bull City’s Tarantula Burger is a burger made from pasture-raised North Carolina beef topped with Gruyere cheese, spicy sauce, and a whole oven-roasted zebra tarantula. It costs $30, and if you eat the whole thing, you get a T-shirt.

The tarantulas are lightly salted and baked in the oven, but according to WRAL, the restaurant only had 18 tarantulas to serve. So people who want to try the burger have to come to the store to enter a lottery for the chance to eat one, then watch the restaurant’s social media to see if their tickets are drawn. And people have really been eating them. Some people eat the tarantula first, then the burger. Others just squash the house-made bun on top of it and eat the burger whole. The raffles will take place until the tarantulas run out, and in the meantime, people can check out these other new burgers that everybody is talking about.