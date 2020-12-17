Place flour, baking powder and salt in a medium mixing bowl.

Whisk together until well combined.

Cream butter and sugar, using an electric mixer, until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes.

Add egg and vanilla and mix thoroughly.

Add flour mixture to wet ingredients. Mix until combined.

Divide dough in half, flatten into a disk and wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate until firm, about 30 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 350°.

Dust your work surface with flour and roll the dough out to 1/8- to 1/4-inch thickness.

Use cookie cutters to cut out festive shapes and place on parchment-lined sheet trays.

Bake for about 10 to 12 minutes, or until just golden brown around the edges.

Ice with royal icing and enjoy!