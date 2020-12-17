These classic sugar cookies are the perfect platform for royal icing and all your favorite cookie decorations. Check out the recipe for royal icing to add the finishing touches.
Recipe courtesy of The Chopping Block.
Ingredients
- 2 Cups all-purpose flour
- 1 Teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 Teaspoon fine sea salt
- 10 Tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
- 3/4 Cups granulated sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon vanilla extract
Directions
Place flour, baking powder and salt in a medium mixing bowl.
Whisk together until well combined.
Cream butter and sugar, using an electric mixer, until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes.
Add egg and vanilla and mix thoroughly.
Add flour mixture to wet ingredients. Mix until combined.
Divide dough in half, flatten into a disk and wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate until firm, about 30 minutes.
Preheat the oven to 350°.
Dust your work surface with flour and roll the dough out to 1/8- to 1/4-inch thickness.
Use cookie cutters to cut out festive shapes and place on parchment-lined sheet trays.
Bake for about 10 to 12 minutes, or until just golden brown around the edges.
Ice with royal icing and enjoy!