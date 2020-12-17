  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
3.82353
17 ratings

Classic Sugar Cookies

December 17, 2020 | 11:29am
Decorate your heart out!
Photo courtesy of The Chopping Block

These classic sugar cookies are the perfect platform for royal icing and all your favorite cookie decorations. Check out the recipe for royal icing to add the finishing touches.

Recipe courtesy of The Chopping Block.

Ready in
55 m
45 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
12
Servings
216
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
The Best Christmas Cookie Recipes: Sugar Cookies, Peppermint Swirl Cookies and More
You Won’t Miss the Sugar in These 19 Cookie Recipes
Classic Pie Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 Cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 Teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 Teaspoon fine sea salt
  • 10 Tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
  • 3/4 Cups granulated sugar
  • 1 egg
  • 1 1/2 Teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

Place flour, baking powder and salt in a medium mixing bowl.

Whisk together until well combined.

Cream butter and sugar, using an electric mixer, until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes.

Add egg and vanilla and mix thoroughly.

Add flour mixture to wet ingredients. Mix until combined.

Divide dough in half, flatten into a disk and wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate until firm, about 30 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 350°.

Dust your work surface with flour and roll the dough out to 1/8- to 1/4-inch thickness.

Use cookie cutters to cut out festive shapes and place on parchment-lined sheet trays.

Bake for about 10 to 12 minutes, or until just golden brown around the edges.

Ice with royal icing and enjoy!

Nutritional Facts
Servings12
Calories Per Serving216
Total Fat10g16%
Sugar13gN/A
Saturated6g31%
Cholesterol39mg13%
Protein3g5%
Carbs29g10%
Vitamin A87µg10%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.7%
Vitamin E0.4mg2.4%
Vitamin K0.9µg0.8%
Calcium36mg4%
Fiber0.6g2.3%
Folate (food)8µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)63µg16%
Folic acid32µgN/A
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium5mg1%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg8%
Phosphorus70mg10%
Polyunsaturated0.5gN/A
Potassium31mg1%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg9.7%
Sodium86mg4%
Sugars, added12gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg13.8%
Trans0.4gN/A
Water8gN/A
Zinc0.2mg1.9%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
baking
best recipes
cookies
holidays
sugar
sugar cookies