Cat Paw Cups From Starbucks China Spark Customer Fights

Customers were fighting like cats and dogs to get their paws on some adorable cat-paw shaped cups from Starbucks in China recently. It sounds like we’re kitten around, but no, this story is fur real. And once you see how cute the cups are, you might understand.

Last week, the coffee chain released a limited-edition double-walled tumbler in China. The purr-fect part about the cup is that its interior, where the liquid is poured, is shaped like a cat’s paw, making for a really paw-some look.

The cups went on sale Feb. 26 priced at 199 yuan apiece ($30), CNN reports. But they were in such high demand that they sparked, uh, catfights among customers – and there’s even video of one of the squabbles.

“We launch limited-edition merchandise each season and pay close attention to the preferences within each market when we design and create Starbucks merchandise,” a representative for Starbucks said in an email to The Daily Meal. “On February 26th, we launched the Cherry Blossom merchandise collection in China, which included the Cat Paw Cup. The cup’s popularity exceeded our expectations and is now no longer available across all Starbucks stores (or online).”

According to CNN, Starbucks China later sold an additional 3,000 cups online, and they sold out “in under one second.” Is that even possible? Meowza! You may not be able to get your paws on the cat cup, but you can still learn how to order Starbucks secret menu items like a pro.