Simple Sugar Cookie Recipe

Do you guys remember those super soft and chewy sugar cookies they would sell during school lunches in the cafeteria? They were so soft and pale they almost looked undercooked but they were delicious. So addictingly delicious.

I love when sugar cookies are soft and practically melt in your mouth. Having a good sugar cookie recipe under your belt is also very very necessary. Once you have a simple cookie recipe that you like, you can alter up the flavorings, toppings, or even use them in other desserts like ice cream sandwiches!

I first learned about this recipe in a textbook about ratios and then adjusted it slightly to my liking. This recipe is very basic. Very simple. But I like it that way.

When I make cookies, I like to portion off the dough into small round balls, place a small piece of wax paper on top, and then flatten the ball with a small cup or jug. For me, it’s easier to shape my cookies this way as opposed to using a rolling pin and cutters because I don’t have a very large counter top. Anything that involves rolling out dough is actually a big struggle for me in my teeny tiny apartment.

Do you have a go to cookie recipe you can’t live without?

