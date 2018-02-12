Salmonella Prompts Recalls of Multiple Brands of Dog Food and Treats

If you’ve bought food or treats for your dog lately, you’re going to want to check the label. Three brands of dog food and dog treats recently recalled their products after discovering potential contamination of salmonella. The Food and Drug Administration issued three recall notices, including the brands Raws for Paws, Redbarn Pet Products, and Smokehouse Pet Products, Inc.

Raws for Paws recalled approximately 4,000 pounds of its 5-pound and 1-pound tubes of ground turkey pet food. The FDA notes that there is a risk to pets as well as humans who might be handling the products. Two children were reported ill as a result of the contamination.

Those who have purchased turkey pet food are encouraged to discontinue the use of the product and contact Raws for Paws at 612-465-0372 for more information about disposal or return instructions.

Smokehouse Pet Products, Inc., recalled its 4-ounce bags of dog treats labeled as “Beefy Munchies” after the potential for salmonella contamination was discovered during routine testing. No illnesses have been reported to date, but those who have purchased “Beefy Munchies” should return the product for a full refund.

Redbarn Pet Products has voluntarily recalled one product — its 7-inch Bully Stick three pack — because it has the potential to be contaminated with salmonella. No illnesses, complaints, or concerns have been reported, and the FDA claims that the recall was performed under “an extreme abundance of caution.”

Food poisoning isn’t just for humans — dogs can easily become infected, as well.

“Pets with salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting,” explains the FDA. “Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans.”

Review the FDA website for more details on these recalls, and take care not to feed your pet any foods that could make them sick.