Springtime means warmer weather, blooming flowers, outdoor meals and cool drinks — especially smoothies. Though you can certainly just throw a bunch of stuff in a blender and call it a day, a good smoothie recipe is not to be scoffed at. And this customizable tropical fruit smoothie is definitely one to have in your beverage arsenal. It's like the little black dress of smoothies.

The base of banana and coconut cream makes this smoothie creamy without any dairy and creates the first layer of tropical flavor. But if you don't have that hand, you could also substitute cream of coconut, or any milk or vegan milk substitute. (This is an easy plant-based recipe if you're dipping your toe in the vegan realm.)

The tropical heart and soul of the recipe comes from the fruit. Fresh or frozen pineapple, mango and passion fruit are a spectacular combination. But you can also double up on any of the fruits or swap in some undiluted orange juice concentrate if you can't find one of these ingredients. A squeeze of lime juice brings together all the tropical flavors.

If you want a post workout smoothie, then add a scoop or two of protein powder. Alternately, if you want to feel like you're on vacation then throw in some rum — paper umbrella optional. And once you have your blender out, whip up more of these fun and fruity smoothie recipes.

Recipe by JeanMarie Brownson, originally published in A Beachy, Spring Break Inspired Meal

Ingredients:

1 ripe banana

1 cup diced fresh or frozen pineapple

1 large ripe mango, pitted, peeled, roughly chopped (1 1/2 cups frozen diced)

2 cups ice cubes

½ cup coconut cream (or ¼ cup cream of coconut)

1/2 cup gold rum, optional

1/4 cup seedless fresh or frozen passion fruit purée (or undiluted orange juice concentrate)

1 or 2 scoops vanilla protein powder, optional

1 or 2 tablespoon fresh lime juice

Several drops pure vanilla extract

Skewers of fresh fruit, for garnish

Fresh mint sprigs, for garnish

Directions:

Step 1: Put everything except garnishes into a large blender (or blend half at a time). Process until smooth and frothy.

Step 2: Serve in chilled glasses. Garnish with skewers of fruit and fresh mint sprigs.

