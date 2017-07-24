  1. Home
  2. Healthy Eating
  3. Healthy Kitchen

Vegan Spaghetti With Romano Beans
A creative and classic way to use these nutritious snap peas
Jul 24, 2017 | 4:50 pm
By
spaghetti
Rosalba Gioffré/Vegano Italiano

This recipe was contributed by Rosalba Gioffré from the cookbook Vegano Italiano (Countryman Press, 2017).

The romano bean is sometimes hard to find, but if you do come across it in stores, it's definitely worth a try. They're typically eaten as a side dish, but this recipe incorporates them into hearty spaghetti. In southern Italy, this pairing is par for the course; this recipe is a traditional version and is extremely satisfying. 

If you can't seem to find romano beans, snap peas work well as a replacement. 

4
Servings
162
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients

Ingredients

  • 2 Pounds romano beans or snap peas
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 6 ripe tomatoes, diced
  • A few basil leaves
  • Salt
  • 1 Tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 large white potatoes, diced
  • 2 zucchini, cut into rounds
  • 1/2 Pound spaghetti, broken in two

Directions

Trim the beans. If they are the flat and long, cut them into two or three pieces.

Fill a large pot one-third with water and bring to a boil. When it boils, add the beans, one of the garlic cloves, one-sixth of the diced tomato, a few basil leaves, some salt, and a splash of oil. Bring to boil, then lower the heat and leave to cook for about 10 minutes.

Add the potatoes and zucchini. When the vegetables are half-cooked, toss in the spaghetti and stir immediately.

In the meantime, crush the remaining diced tomatoes with a fork in a small pan with a bit of oil and the remaining garlic clove. Allow it to reduce a little, then add this sauce to the pasta, season with salt, and cook until done. Keep in mind that this dish should be soupy, not too thick.

Notes:

Put additional olive oil on the table so that everyone can add a drizzle of oil if they like.

The tomato sauce is not essential. You can add all the tomatoes at the beginning. The pasta will just have less sauce, but it will be delicious and flavorful all the same.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
5g
7%
Sugar
8g
9%
Saturated Fat
3g
13%
Cholesterol
1mg
0%
Carbohydrate, by difference
26g
20%
Protein
5g
11%
Vitamin A, RAE
1320µg
100%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
9mg
12%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
41µg
46%
Calcium, Ca
52mg
5%
Choline, total
42mg
10%
Fiber, total dietary
8g
32%
Fluoride, F
84µg
3%
Folate, total
59µg
15%
Iron, Fe
2mg
11%
Magnesium, Mg
34mg
11%
Niacin
2mg
14%
Phosphorus, P
84mg
12%
Selenium, Se
1µg
2%
Sodium, Na
272mg
18%
Water
249g
9%
Zinc, Zn
1mg
13%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.
Tags
spaghetti
beans
vegan
vegan pasta
romano beans
italian food