This is the perfect accompaniment to grilled meats. Tomatoes and cooling cucumbers are dressed up with scallions and scotch bonnets, seasoned with salt and pepper and paired with this Caribbean grilling fiesta that will make you want to break out every reggae and calypso record you wished your parents owned.

I use an assortment of sweet cherry tomatoes but you can use any kind and cut as small as you wish. I like mine chunky for extra cooling effect.