July 21, 2021 | 3:29pm
Kari Heron of Chef and Steward for The Daily Meal
This is the perfect accompaniment to grilled meats. Tomatoes and cooling cucumbers are dressed up with scallions and scotch bonnets, seasoned with salt and pepper and paired with this Caribbean grilling fiesta that will make you want to break out every reggae and calypso record you wished your parents owned.
I use an assortment of sweet cherry tomatoes but you can use any kind and cut as small as you wish. I like mine chunky for extra cooling effect.
Ingredients
- 1 Pound assorted cherry tomatoes, halved
- 2 large English cucumber, cut into bite-sized pieces
- 2 scallion stalks, sliced
- 1/2 shallot, finely chopped
- Freshly cracked pepper, to taste
- Himalayan pink salt, to taste
- A light dusting of scotch bonnet seasoning (preferably Highnoon Spice brand)
- Squeeze of half a lime
- Cilantro for garnish
Directions
Step 1: In a bowl, place all ingredients except cilantro and mix.
Step 2: Garnish with cilantro leaves. Serve with jerk pork and jerk shrimp sliders and extra potato rolls to mop up all the juices.