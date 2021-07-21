  1. Home
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
4.666665
3 ratings

Caribbean Spicy Tomato and Cucumber Salsa

July 21, 2021 | 3:29pm
By
A refreshing accompaniment to any meal
Spicy tomato and cucumber salsa recipe
Kari Heron of Chef and Steward for The Daily Meal

This is the perfect accompaniment to grilled meats. Tomatoes and cooling cucumbers are dressed up with scallions and scotch bonnets, seasoned with salt and pepper and paired with this Caribbean grilling fiesta that will make you want to break out every reggae and calypso record you wished your parents owned.

I use an assortment of sweet cherry tomatoes but you can use any kind and cut as small as you wish. I like mine chunky for extra cooling effect.

Ready in
10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
4
Servings

Ingredients

  • 1 Pound assorted cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 2 large English cucumber, cut into bite-sized pieces
  • 2 scallion stalks, sliced
  • 1/2 shallot, finely chopped
  • Freshly cracked pepper, to taste
  • Himalayan pink salt, to taste 
  • A light dusting of scotch bonnet seasoning (preferably Highnoon Spice brand)
  • Squeeze of half a lime
  • Cilantro for garnish 

Directions

Step 1: In a bowl, place all ingredients except cilantro and mix.

Step 2: Garnish with cilantro leaves. Serve with jerk pork and jerk shrimp sliders and extra potato rolls to mop up all the juices.

