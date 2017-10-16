  1. Home
Sugar Cream Pie
A sweet and easy dessert for any occasion
Oct 16, 2017 | 10:06 am
By
Editor
Sugar Cream Pie

This pie can be served warmed or cooled. I like to eat it with a little bit of ice cream or a dollop of whipped cream! It's so easy to make you can't go wrong! 

You can make this pie using store bought pie dough, pre-baked pie shells or just use this recipe and make your own perfect pie crust!

8
Servings
252
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the filling:

  • 1 prepared 9 inch pastry shell, baked and cooled
  • 1/2 cup butter
  • 1 cup white sugar
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 1 cup heavy whipping cream
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 1/4 cup cornstarch
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

For the filling:

Preheat oven to 400°F.   

In a large saucepan combine sugar and cornstarch; stir in milk until smooth.

Bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and cook for 2 minutes or until thick.

Remove from heat; stir in butter, vanilla and spices. Pour mixture into crust; sprinkle the top with cinnamon.

Bake for 15-20 minutes at 400°F or until golden brown.

Serve warm or cool.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
15g
21%
Sugar
5g
6%
Saturated Fat
6g
25%
Cholesterol
20mg
7%
Carbohydrate, by difference
31g
24%
Protein
3g
7%
Vitamin A, RAE
53µg
8%
Calcium, Ca
43mg
4%
Choline, total
4mg
1%
Fiber, total dietary
4g
16%
Fluoride, F
1µg
0%
Folate, total
13µg
3%
Iron, Fe
1mg
6%
Magnesium, Mg
6mg
2%
Niacin
1mg
7%
Phosphorus, P
47mg
7%
Selenium, Se
2µg
4%
Sodium, Na
96mg
6%
Water
32g
1%
