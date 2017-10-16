Sugar Cream Pie

This pie can be served warmed or cooled. I like to eat it with a little bit of ice cream or a dollop of whipped cream! It's so easy to make you can't go wrong!
You can make this pie using store bought pie dough, pre-baked pie shells or just use this recipe and make your own perfect pie crust!
Preheat oven to 400°F.
In a large saucepan combine sugar and cornstarch; stir in milk until smooth.
Bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and cook for 2 minutes or until thick.
Remove from heat; stir in butter, vanilla and spices. Pour mixture into crust; sprinkle the top with cinnamon.
Bake for 15-20 minutes at 400°F or until golden brown.
Serve warm or cool.