Scuppernong Pie
Give this forgotten recipe a try!
Oct 13, 2017 | 5:18 am
By
Editor
The scuppernong is a large variety of the muscadine grape family and are packed with flavor as well as antioxidants. If that's not reason enough to make pie, I don't know what is!

You can make this pie using store bought pie dough, pre-baked pie shells or use this recipe and make your own perfect pie crust!

 

8
Servings
735
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • pie dough for 1 double-crust pie (9-inch) or make it from scratch
  • 8 cups of scuppernongs (about 2 pounds)
  • 2 cups sugar
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1/2 cup water

Directions

  1. oven to 400°F.

Roll the pie dough into a large circle and line your 9-inch pie plate with the dough. Roll the second piece of dough into a large circle— set aside. Make sure you keep the dough refrigerated until you're ready to assemble otherwise it will get too mushy.

Separate the pulp and skins of the scuppernongs. In a small saucepan over low heat, simmer the grape pulp until it dissolves. Let it cool until you’re able to touch it.

Strain the grape mixture over a bowl and discard the seeds. Put your strained grape mixture and the skins in a clean saucepan and simmer over a low heat. Whisk in the rest of your ingredients. The mixture will get thick but make sure there is at least a cup of juice left. If not, add more water.

Take your pie dough out the refrigerator and pour the cooled mixture into the shell. Set the top crust on the pie and crimp the edges to seal.

Cut some slits in the top of the pie to let steam out.

Bake for 25 minutes at 375°F then remove the foil.

Bake for an additional 15 minutes until the filling bubbles.

Serve hot or cold.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
39g
56%
Saturated Fat
12g
50%
Cholesterol
178mg
59%
Carbohydrate, by difference
35g
27%
Protein
59g
100%
Vitamin A, RAE
24µg
3%
Vitamin B-12
5µg
100%
Vitamin B-6
1mg
77%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
1mg
1%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
4µg
4%
Calcium, Ca
38mg
4%
Choline, total
144mg
34%
Fiber, total dietary
7g
28%
Folate, total
41µg
10%
Iron, Fe
7mg
39%
Magnesium, Mg
47mg
15%
Niacin
12mg
86%
Pantothenic acid
1mg
20%
Phosphorus, P
478mg
68%
Riboflavin
1mg
91%
Selenium, Se
62µg
100%
Sodium, Na
167mg
11%
Water
132g
5%
Zinc, Zn
13mg
100%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.