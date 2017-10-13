Scuppernong Pie

oven to 400°F.

Roll the pie dough into a large circle and line your 9-inch pie plate with the dough. Roll the second piece of dough into a large circle— set aside. Make sure you keep the dough refrigerated until you're ready to assemble otherwise it will get too mushy.

Separate the pulp and skins of the scuppernongs. In a small saucepan over low heat, simmer the grape pulp until it dissolves. Let it cool until you’re able to touch it.

Strain the grape mixture over a bowl and discard the seeds. Put your strained grape mixture and the skins in a clean saucepan and simmer over a low heat. Whisk in the rest of your ingredients. The mixture will get thick but make sure there is at least a cup of juice left. If not, add more water.

Take your pie dough out the refrigerator and pour the cooled mixture into the shell. Set the top crust on the pie and crimp the edges to seal.

Cut some slits in the top of the pie to let steam out.

Bake for 25 minutes at 375°F then remove the foil.

Bake for an additional 15 minutes until the filling bubbles.

Serve hot or cold.