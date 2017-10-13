  1. Home
Rhubarb Pie
This pie will make you fall in love with rhubarb
Oct 13, 2017 | 1:49 am
By
Editor
Rhubarb pie
Little Sweet Baker

This pretty homemade pie is perfectly sweet and tangy. It lets the natural flavor of fresh rhubarb shine through without any distractions.

Make this pie using store bought pie dough or simply use this recipe and make your own perfect pie crust.

This recipe is courtesy of Little Sweet Baker.

10
Servings
152
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 homemade or store-bought double pie crust
  • 5 cups fresh rhubarb, chopped ½ inch thick
  • 1½ cups granulated sugar
  • ½ cup all-purpose flour
  • ½ tsp ground cinnamon
  • ½ tsp ground cloves (or nutmeg if you prefer)
  • 2 tbsp cold butter, chopped into small cubes
  • 1 egg
  • 1 tbsp water
  • 2 tbsp coarse sugar

Directions

Preheat oven to 425°F and position rack in lower third of oven.

In a large bowl, mix together the granulated sugar, flour, cinnamon and cloves.

Add in the rhubarb and toss of coat. Spoon onto a 9-inch pie crust lined pie plate.

Dot with butter. Cut the second piece of pie crust into ten 1 inch stripes and weave into a lattice. You can also just simply place the pie crust on top and cut a few slits for ventilation. Press and crimp the edges.

Whisk the egg and water together in a small bowl. Brush over the top of the pie and sprinkle with coarse sugar.

Place the pie on a baking sheet and bake for 15 minutes at 425°F. Then lower oven temperature to 375°F and continue baking for another 30 minutes or until the crust is golden and filling is bubbling. If the crust turns golden before the filling is done, loosely cover with foil to prevent over browning. I covered my pie during the last 10 minutes. Let cool for 1 hour before serving.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
2g
3%
Sugar
2g
2%
Saturated Fat
1g
4%
Cholesterol
2mg
1%
Carbohydrate, by difference
31g
24%
Protein
4g
9%
Vitamin A, RAE
266µg
38%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
18mg
24%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
415µg
100%
Calcium, Ca
457mg
46%
Choline, total
11mg
3%
Fiber, total dietary
2g
8%
Folate, total
70µg
18%
Iron, Fe
3mg
17%
Magnesium, Mg
67mg
21%
Manganese, Mn
1mg
56%
Niacin
1mg
7%
Phosphorus, P
73mg
10%
Selenium, Se
1µg
2%
Sodium, Na
208mg
14%
Water
97g
4%
Zinc, Zn
1mg
13%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.