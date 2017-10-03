Red Lentil Chili in an Acorn Squash

Preheat oven to 425*F.In a large pot over medium-high heat, add the oil and saute onions and bell peppers together for about 3 to 5 minutes. Add in the jalapeno and garlic, stir.

Add the canned tomatoes, sauce, vegetable broth and red lentils to the pot. Stir in the spices and cover with a lid over low heat for 40 minutes.On a baking sheet, place 4 halves of acorn squash and drizzle with olive oil, salt and pepper.

Bake for 40 minutes, or until fork tender. Turn off oven and let squash cool on baking sheet.

Meanwhile, remove lid from pot and stir in the canned beans and hominy. Turn heat to medium and stir for 5 more minutes.

Remove from heat and add 1 cup of chili into each half of squash.

Garnish with celery leaves or cilantro.Enjoy!