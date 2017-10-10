Prickly Pear Pie

Try this unusual pie for a taste of something different

Prickly pears may seem intimidating. They are covered in protective glochids for goodness sake. That simply means they have teeny tiny spikes that hurt if you touch them. The taste of the fruit is almost cotton candy meets raspberry (if you ask me) and the color is out of this world bright reddish purplish pink. I have enjoyed making shrubs, jams and cocktails with the fruit but one of my favorite things is making pie! Here I used a flakey sourdough crust with a sweet lattice top to encase the prickly pear filling.

You can either make the sourdough pie crust (or use 2 store bought refrigerated pie crusts if you are in a pinch)

This recipe is courtesy of Women's Heritage.