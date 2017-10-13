  1. Home
Paw Paw Pie
This is such a refreshing dessert, it might just take second place to your favorite apple pie!
Oct 13, 2017 | 12:37 am
By
Editor
Paw paw pie
This pie is very easy to make. The hard thing is to find a green pawpaw. But, it is certainly worth it. It's the perfect light dessert after a heavy meal.

Make this pie using store bought pie dough or simply use this recipe and make your own perfect pie crust.

10
Servings
158
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 tablespoon gelatin
  • 1/4 cup cold water
  • 1/2 cup sugar (either brown or white
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 3 egg yolks, beaten
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 1 cup pawpaw, pureed pulp
  • 3 egg whites
  • 1/4 cup white sugar
  • 1 cup heavy cream, whipped
  • optional: 9 inch pastry shell, baked (a graham cracker crust will work, too) or make by hand

Directions

Soften gelatin in cold water.

Combine the ½ cup sugar with the salt, egg yolks, and milk in the top of a double boiler.

Cook over boiling water, stirring constantly, until mixture coats a spoon.

Remove from heat and stir in softened gelatin and pawpaw puree.

Chill until a spoonful holds its shape (about half an hour).

Beat the egg whites stiff with ¼ cup of white sugar.

Fold egg whites and half of the whipped cream into the filling.

Pour into the baked pastry shell.

Spread remaining whipped cream on top of pie.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
8g
11%
Sugar
14g
16%
Saturated Fat
4g
17%
Cholesterol
12mg
4%
Carbohydrate, by difference
22g
17%
Protein
2g
4%
Vitamin A, RAE
49µg
7%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
38mg
51%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
1µg
1%
Calcium, Ca
117mg
12%
Choline, total
5mg
1%
Fiber, total dietary
1g
4%
Fluoride, F
1µg
0%
Folate, total
13µg
3%
Iron, Fe
1mg
6%
Magnesium, Mg
13mg
4%
Niacin
1mg
7%
Phosphorus, P
68mg
10%
Riboflavin
1mg
91%
Selenium, Se
2µg
4%
Sodium, Na
77mg
5%
Water
40g
1%
