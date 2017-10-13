Paw paw pie

This pie is very easy to make. The hard thing is to find a green pawpaw. But, it is certainly worth it. It's the perfect light dessert after a heavy meal.
Make this pie using store bought pie dough or simply use this recipe and make your own perfect pie crust.
Soften gelatin in cold water.
Combine the ½ cup sugar with the salt, egg yolks, and milk in the top of a double boiler.
Cook over boiling water, stirring constantly, until mixture coats a spoon.
Remove from heat and stir in softened gelatin and pawpaw puree.
Chill until a spoonful holds its shape (about half an hour).
Beat the egg whites stiff with ¼ cup of white sugar.
Fold egg whites and half of the whipped cream into the filling.
Pour into the baked pastry shell.
Spread remaining whipped cream on top of pie.