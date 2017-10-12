Key Lime Cream Pie

This is a pie you'll fall in love with after one bite. Just make sure you freeze it before serving so that it doesn't melt when you serve it. This is the only recipe you will ever need.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.
Combine the graham cracker crumbs, sugar, and butter in a bowl together. Press into a 9-inch pie pan, making sure the sides and the bottom are an even thickness. Bake for 10 minutes. Allow to cool completely.
Using a mixer, beat the egg yolks and sugar on high speed for 5 minutes, until thick.
With the mixer on medium speed, add the condensed milk, lime zest, and lime juice.
Pour into the graham cracker crust and freeze.
Using mixer, beat the heavy cream on high speed until soft peaks form.
Add the sugar and vanilla and beat until firm.
Spoon or pipe decoratively onto the pie and decorate with lime.
Freeze for several hours or overnight.
RECIPE NOTES:
CONTAINS RAW EGGS: Suggest caution in consuming raw and lightly cooked eggs due to the slight risk of salmonella or other food-borne illness. To reduce this risk, it is recommended you use only fresh, properly refrigerated, clean grade A or AA eggs with intact shells, and avoid contact between the yolks or whites and the shell.