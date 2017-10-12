  1. Home
Key Lime Cream Pie
A light and tangy delicious pie
Oct 12, 2017 | 8:18 pm
By
Editor
Key Lime Pie

This is a pie you'll fall in love with after one bite. Just make sure you freeze it before serving so that it doesn't melt when you serve it. This is the only recipe you will ever need.

 

8
Servings
336
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the graham cracker crust:

  • 1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs 10 crackers
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter 3/4 stick, melted

For the filling:

  • 6 extra-large egg yolks at room temperature
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1 can sweetened condensed milk 14-ounce
  • 2 tablespoons grated lime zest
  • 3/4 cup freshly squeezed lime juice 4 to 5 limes
  • Optional: A couple of squeezes of lemon

Whipped Cream Topping:

  • 1 cup cold heavy cream 1/2 pint
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • Thin lime wedges

Directions

For the graham cracker crust:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

Combine the graham cracker crumbs, sugar, and butter in a bowl together. Press into a 9-inch pie pan, making sure the sides and the bottom are an even thickness. Bake for 10 minutes. Allow to cool completely.

For the filling:

Using a mixer, beat the egg yolks and sugar on high speed for 5 minutes, until thick.

With the mixer on medium speed, add the condensed milk, lime zest, and lime juice.

Pour into the graham cracker crust and freeze.

Whipped Cream Topping:

Using mixer, beat the heavy cream on high speed until soft peaks form.

Add the sugar and vanilla and beat until firm.

Spoon or pipe decoratively onto the pie and decorate with lime.

Freeze for several hours or overnight.

RECIPE NOTES:

CONTAINS RAW EGGS: Suggest caution in consuming raw and lightly cooked eggs due to the slight risk of salmonella or other food-borne illness. To reduce this risk, it is recommended you use only fresh, properly refrigerated, clean grade A or AA eggs with intact shells, and avoid contact between the yolks or whites and the shell.Read more at: http://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/ina-garten/frozen-key-lime-pie-recipe...

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
18g
26%
Sugar
6g
7%
Saturated Fat
9g
38%
Cholesterol
28mg
9%
Carbohydrate, by difference
36g
28%
Protein
7g
15%
Vitamin A, RAE
101µg
14%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
4mg
5%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
1µg
1%
Calcium, Ca
67mg
7%
Choline, total
9mg
2%
Fiber, total dietary
3g
12%
Fluoride, F
1µg
0%
Folate, total
9µg
2%
Iron, Fe
3mg
17%
Magnesium, Mg
21mg
7%
Phosphorus, P
98mg
14%
Selenium, Se
3µg
5%
Sodium, Na
311mg
21%
Water
40g
1%
Zinc, Zn
1mg
13%
