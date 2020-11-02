Hot Chocolate With Marshmallows Cookies

In a small saucepan, heat baking chocolate and milk over medium-low flame until chocolate is melted and mixture is smooth. Set mixture aside for 10 minutes.

In bowl of a stand mixer, add butter and sugars and use paddle attachment to beat on low speed until light and fluffy.

Beat in egg followed by cooled chocolate mixture.

Stir in flour, cocoa and baking soda.

With a spatula, fold in mini chocolate chips.

Refrigerate cookie dough for at least 30 minutes until firm enough to handle.

When ready to bake, preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper and set aside.

With a medium-size scoop, drop cookie dough onto prepared baking sheets and bake in preheated oven for 6 minutes.

Remove from oven and top each cookie with 3 mini marshmallows. Bake for an additional 3-4 minutes until marshmallows are puffed and golden.

Remove from oven and cool completely.