  1. Home
  2. Healthy Eating
  3. Healthy Kitchen

Healthy S’mores Ice Cream Cake
Eat a huge slice for under 200 calories
Jul 14, 2017 | 4:38 pm
By
cake
@Shawsimpleswaps

Ice cream cake is a go-to for birthdays, summertime snacks, and anytime you have something to celebrate. Healthify your ice cream cake with this indulgent-feeling but healthy-for-you alternative.

The secret? We use Halo Top low-calorie ice cream.

This recipe was created by registered dietitian Liz Shaw, MS RDN CLT.

8
Servings
143
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients

Ingredients

  • 1 pint Halo Top Vanilla Bean
  • 1 pint Halo Top Chocolate
  • 1 Cup light whipped cream
  • 1/4 Cup marshmallow cream
  • 4 sheets honey graham crackers, broken into rectangles
  • 4 sheets chocolate graham crackers, broken into rectangles
  • 1/3 Cup mini marshmallows
  • 1/4 Cup cinnamon or graham cracker cereal (or crushed graham crackers)
  • 1 Tablespoon sweetened cacao nibs
  • 1 Tablespoon chocolate sauce

Directions

Remove Halo Top flavors from freezer and let defrost for minimum 15 to 20 minutes. Once Halo Top has softened enough to easily spread like a frosting, begin making the cake.

Mix the whipped cream with the marshmallow cream. Set aside.

Line an 8-by-4-by-2 1/2-inch loaf pan with parchment paper.

To the bottom of the pan on top of the parchment, place the honey graham crackers until two even layers have been set.

Using a spatula, spread the softened Halo Top Vanilla Bean over the crackers.

Next, add a thin layer (approximately 1/4 cup) of the whipped marshmallow cream over the top.

Place the chocolate graham crackers in two even rows on top.

Then, spread the pint of the Halo Top Chocolate until an even layer has formed. Top with another layer (approximately 1/3 cup this time) of the marshmallow whipped cream.

Place in the freezer for at least 2 hours and set the remaining marshmallow whipped cream in the fridge.

Remove the marshmallow whipped cream about 20 minutes before you take out the cake from the freezer to finish the frosting layer.

Using a spatula to support the bottom of the cake, turn pan upside down and remove the cake. Place on a plate and gently remove parchment paper.

Complete frosting the sides of the cake with the remaining marshmallow whipped cream using a spatula until all sides are uniform. Set back in the freezer for another 1 to 2 hours.

When ready to serve, lightly torch mini marshmallows until browned using a kitchen torch (or a lighter).

Place marshmallows on top of the cake, topping with graham cracker cereal, cacao nibs, and a drizzle of chocolate sauce. Enjoy!

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
9g
13%
Sugar
9g
10%
Saturated Fat
5g
21%
Cholesterol
20mg
7%
Carbohydrate, by difference
13g
10%
Protein
2g
4%
Vitamin A, RAE
57µg
8%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
2µg
2%
Calcium, Ca
46mg
5%
Choline, total
6mg
1%
Fiber, total dietary
1g
4%
Fluoride, F
1µg
0%
Folate, total
7µg
2%
Iron, Fe
1mg
6%
Magnesium, Mg
9mg
3%
Phosphorus, P
47mg
7%
Selenium, Se
2µg
4%
Sodium, Na
59mg
4%
Water
24g
1%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.
Tags
dessert
ice cream cake
healthy dessert
halo top
healthy ice cream
Smores