Healthy S’mores Ice Cream Cake

Remove Halo Top flavors from freezer and let defrost for minimum 15 to 20 minutes. Once Halo Top has softened enough to easily spread like a frosting, begin making the cake.

Mix the whipped cream with the marshmallow cream. Set aside.

Line an 8-by-4-by-2 1/2-inch loaf pan with parchment paper.

To the bottom of the pan on top of the parchment, place the honey graham crackers until two even layers have been set.

Using a spatula, spread the softened Halo Top Vanilla Bean over the crackers.

Next, add a thin layer (approximately 1/4 cup) of the whipped marshmallow cream over the top.

Place the chocolate graham crackers in two even rows on top.

Then, spread the pint of the Halo Top Chocolate until an even layer has formed. Top with another layer (approximately 1/3 cup this time) of the marshmallow whipped cream.

Place in the freezer for at least 2 hours and set the remaining marshmallow whipped cream in the fridge.

Remove the marshmallow whipped cream about 20 minutes before you take out the cake from the freezer to finish the frosting layer.

Using a spatula to support the bottom of the cake, turn pan upside down and remove the cake. Place on a plate and gently remove parchment paper.

Complete frosting the sides of the cake with the remaining marshmallow whipped cream using a spatula until all sides are uniform. Set back in the freezer for another 1 to 2 hours.

When ready to serve, lightly torch mini marshmallows until browned using a kitchen torch (or a lighter).

Place marshmallows on top of the cake, topping with graham cracker cereal, cacao nibs, and a drizzle of chocolate sauce. Enjoy!