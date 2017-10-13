  1. Home
Green Chile Apple Pie Recipe
It's about time we added some spice to the tired apple pie!
Oct 13, 2017 | 6:36 am
By
Editor
This pie is hands-down one of my favorites. There are so many different flavors and textures that you wouldn't normally think to pair together, which makes everybite exciting!

You can make this pie using store bought pie dough, pre-baked pie shells or just use this recipe and make your own perfect pie crust!

8
Servings
175
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • pie dough for 1 double-crust pie (9-inch) or make it from scratch
  • 8 medium apple, peeled and sliced
  • 1/2 a cup of green chiles (deseeded)
  • 3/4 cup of sugar
  • juice of 1 lime
  • 1/2 cup cheddar cheese, grated
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch
  • pinch of salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
  • 1/4 teaspoon all-spice
  • 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 egg

Directions

Preheat oven to 400°F.

Roll the pie dough into a large circle and line your 9-inch pie plate with this dough. Roll the second piece of dough into a large circle and cut into 1-inch strips — set aside. This will be used to lattice the top of the pie. Make sure you keep the dough refrigerated until you're ready to assemble otherwise it will get too mushy.

In a large bowl combine the apples, chiles, lemon juice, sugars, salt, cornstarch and cinnamon, making sure to coat evenly.

Get your dough-lined pan out of the refrigerator and grate the cheddar cheese onto the crust. Pour your apple mixture into the crust.

Make a lattice top over the pie and trim the remaining strips. Then crimp the edges.

Mix an egg yolk with some water, and brush the surface of the pie with a wash.

Cover the edges of the pie with foil so it doesn't burn.

Bake for 25 minutes at 425°F then remove the foil.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
8g
11%
Sugar
2g
2%
Saturated Fat
2g
8%
Carbohydrate, by difference
24g
18%
Protein
2g
4%
Calcium, Ca
19mg
2%
Fiber, total dietary
3g
12%
Folate, total
22µg
6%
Iron, Fe
1mg
6%
Magnesium, Mg
3mg
1%
Niacin
1mg
7%
Phosphorus, P
33mg
5%
Selenium, Se
1µg
2%
Sodium, Na
124mg
8%
Water
1g
0%
