Graveyard Chocolate Cake

Preheat oven to 350°F and grease a 6-inch cake pan. Line it with parchment paper. Also grease a small ramekin or glass dish.

Whisk the eggs, water, oil and vanilla in a large bowl, then the baking mix and stir until combined.

Remove about ½ cup of cake batter and pour it into the ramekin. Pour remaining batter into cake pan.

Place both items on a baking sheet and bake 20 minutes.

Remove small ramekin but continue to bake the cake for another 10-15 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.

Let cake cool for about 10 minutes, then remove the cake from the pan and place on a cooling rack.

Once the cake has cooled completely, frost.

Crumble the cake that was in the small ramekin into tiny pieces and place crumbles in mounds around the cake to make “dirt” hills.

Decorate with your favorite spooky graveyard decorations.