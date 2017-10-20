  1. Home
  2. Cook
  3. Baking 101

Graveyard Chocolate Cake
Bury all your spooky desires in this cake!
Oct 20, 2017 | 11:31 am
By
Editor
Chocolate cake
Simple Mills

It's always fun to play around with some fun Halloween recipes, and this is a perfect way to make something simple really special!

Recipe courtesy of Simple Mills.

8
Servings
87
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients

Ingredients

  • 3 eggs
  • 1/3 cup water
  • 1/3 cup oil
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla
  • 1 box Simple Mills Chocolate Muffin & Cake Mix
  • 1 container Simple Mills Organic Chocolate Frosting

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F and grease a 6-inch cake pan. Line it with parchment paper. Also grease a small ramekin or glass dish.

Whisk the eggs, water, oil and vanilla in a large bowl, then the baking mix and stir until combined.

Remove about ½ cup of cake batter and pour it into the ramekin. Pour remaining batter into cake pan.

Place both items on a baking sheet and bake 20 minutes.

Remove small ramekin but continue to bake the cake for another 10-15 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.

Let cake cool for about 10 minutes, then remove the cake from the pan and place on a cooling rack.

Once the cake has cooled completely, frost.

Crumble the cake that was in the small ramekin into tiny pieces and place crumbles in mounds around the cake to make “dirt” hills.

Decorate with your favorite spooky graveyard decorations.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
9g
13%
Saturated Fat
1g
4%
Carbohydrate, by difference
2g
2%
Vitamin A, RAE
11µg
2%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
6µg
7%
Calcium, Ca
8mg
1%
Folate, total
4µg
1%
Iron, Fe
1mg
6%
Magnesium, Mg
2mg
1%
Phosphorus, P
6mg
1%
Sodium, Na
4mg
0%
Water
7g
0%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.